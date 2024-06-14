Madhya Pradesh: Revitalised PHC In Dhar Becomes Beacon Of Hope

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar district, while many health department systems have collapsed, the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Teesgaon village, located just 20 kilometres from the district headquarters, is witnessing remarkable improvement.

The transformation began two months ago with the appointment of Block Medical Officer Chamandeep Arora.

During a recent visit, deputy sarpanch Dashrath highlighted a significant milestone: "For the first time in 30 years, about 20 deliveries have occurred here in the last two months. The hospital, which was previously closed, is now operational 24 hours a day." Lalita, a patient from Nagda, confirmed the change, stating, "I have been visiting for the past two months, and the hospital remains open both day and night. It is on the path to becoming an ideal health centre."

BMO Chamandeep Arora while talking to Free Press, elaborated on the improvements, saying, "Since my posting, we have established a delivery point here, attracting people from about 25 surrounding villages who previously had to travel to Dhar. We now provide comprehensive facilities around the clock. Pradhan Mantri Camps have been organized, screening 500 women, and we handle all types of deliveries except high-risk cases, which are referred to Dhar."

Notably, Teesgaon village figures a total population of about 8,000. Not only, Teesgaon, but 36 surrounding villages are solely dependent on this PHC. The health centre currently employs three doctors including the BMO, one staff nurse, seven ANMs, two sweepers, two ward boys, and one guard.

However, there is a need for additional staff, specifically two more staff nurses and four ANMs. The improvements extend beyond Teesgaon village.

The Ghatabillaud health centre, situated on a highway, is now also open 24 hours a day. Villagers revealed that although funds were allocated for improvements in the past, no work was done by the former BMO, calling for an investigation into the matter.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narsingh Gehlot assured that arrangements are being made to fulfill these needs, emphasising that the operational delivery point will benefit the local populace greatly.