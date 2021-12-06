Madhya Pradesh: Resume trains, restore old reservation fares, locals losing money due to anti-people order

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written to the rail minister, general manager Mumbai and DRM and has requested them to resume Mathura local Ratlam-Kota which was suspended due to the pandemic.

He also brought into their notice the biased decision wherein unreserved tickets are being issued for Dahod-Bhopal fast passenger train for the journey from Ujjain-Nagda-Bhopal but not the other way around.

Therefore, thousands of passengers are being deprived of traveling to Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam and Dahod.

Gurjar also said that the Kota-Vadodara local passenger train has no halt at Bedavanya station.

Hundreds of passengers travel daily from this station to Nagda-Kota and Kota to Vadodara, those passengers are deprived of travelling due to no stoppage of this train at Bedavanya railway station. These passengers are being forced to take expensive travel by road.

He said that in the name of pandemic, local passengers are being asked to over three times the normal fare. Even after paying escalated fair there are no halts for many trains. Many trains are providing only one way ticket. Gurjar has demanded that anti-people reservation policy be scrapped at the earliest, fares to be restored to normal and a halt be provided for trains at Bedavanya railway station.

