Madhya Pradesh: Restrictions relaxed for Ramlila, Dussehra, shops to open till late

State government on Thursday issued detailed Unlock guidelines that would come into force from Friday.

In a major boost to trading community, the state government has stated that shops would now remain open till late in the night as was the norm before Covid-19 pandemic.

Restrictions on religious gatherings, including Ramlila, Dussehra, gathering for political, religious and social events, sports and entertainment, too have been relaxed.

Earlier, the state government had prohibited opening of shops after 8pm. However, in the new guidelines, these restrictions have been removed.

In Bhopal, traders would be able to keep their shutters open till 10pm. In other districts of the state, shops would revert to the closing time fixed by respective district administration before the national lockdown on March 23.

For upcoming Dussehra festival, organisers have been instructed to follow Covid-19 protocol. Use of mask, social distancing, thermal screening and sanitisation arrangements would be mandatory for Ravan Dahan event. Organisers would be responsible for ensuring that these norms are followed.

More than 100 people would be allowed to participate in an event. However, it would be decided on the basis of the availability of space and size of open ground.

Under the new guidelines, organisers of such events would have to prepare a video of the event and submit it to district administration within 48 hours. Same rule would be applicable for political event.

However, restrictions on fete organised near temples would be prohibited till further orders.

Not more than 200 devotees would be allowed at a time in temples with ample space. However, the gathering would have to comply with Covid-19 norms.