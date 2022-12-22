Madhya Pradesh: Residents face transportation issue due to highway construction in Sanawad

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhanbarad, Indiranagar slum and Bodhgaon held a demonstration over several issues due to Indore-Ichhapur highway construction and even threatened to disrupt construction work.

In order to resolve the issues, MLA Sachin Birla accompanied by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials and the construction agency reached Bhanbarad village on Thursday. Former sarpanch Budhi Bai along with the resident, while narrating their plight said that Indiranagar slum residents are facing transportation issues.

The agency has left no room for drainage from surrounding agricultural land which would result in rainwater getting stagnated in the fields leading to crop destruction. They urged NHAI and construction agency officials to construct a bridge from the highway to facilitate residents, farmers and students of Indiranagar and Bodhgaon villages. A service road should be constructed from Kala Patthar to Dhangaon village.

MLA Birla while supporting their demand said that the construction of an underpass is mandatory to ease the transportation needs of local residents. MLA also discussed the issue with the collector and SDM and tehsildar for early redressal of grievances faced by residents.

Rudra, highway construction agency official, said that senior officers of NHAI will be apprised of the issue faced by local residents and further work will be continued following their instructions. Janpad vice president Virendra Male, Balakram Chowdhary, Sevkram Chowdhary and local residents were present.