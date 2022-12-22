Indore: Stock-addict youth cooks up self-abduction story

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a script taken from an OTT web series, a real-life shocking episode came to the fore. A 20-year-old college student faked his kidnapping to avoid repayment of Rs 10 lakh which he had borrowed from friends to invest in the share market.

He was “missing” from his college hostel and had texted two friends about his abduction after which the police “rescued” him from a hotel in Mumbai.

THE INTRIGUING CASE…

According to the Rau police station staff, Vipin Tomar, 20, resident of IIST college campus in Rau, “went missing” from his hostel on December 15. His friends searched for him everywhere and later his father was informed. Two of his friends Aman and Priyanshu also received a message from Vipin’s mobile number that he was abducted.

KHUL JA SIM SIM STORY

The police quizzed his father and came to know that Vipin was abducted twice. The police initiated a probe and found that he had bought a SIM card from Rau. After the police’s grilling the shopkeeper gave in and spilled the beans and admitted that he had allotted a SIM card to a youth. The police tried to search his location on the new and present mobile number but the SIMs were not on.

CELL-SHOCKING

On December 19, when Vipin switched on his new number, the cops traced his location in Mumbai. They reached Navi Mumbai on the basis of his location and found him from a hotel there. He was brought to the city.

TAKING ‘STOCK’

He reportedly informed the police that he was involved in share trading and had borrowed about Rs 10 lakh from friends and had invested the money in the stock market.

To avoid the repayment, he prepared his self-abduction plot. Vipin had taken Rs 15 lakh from his father as well.

FP VIEW

Trading in stock can be addictive. In this case, the youth ran out of luck thanks to the efficient cops who did their job well to trace the youth. The trading industry is an extremely amazing place. One may get all the freedom and can make good money while there are pitfalls. There’s no hierarchy to give you orders. The surprises do not stop because one can even place big trades with a small bounty by using the benefit of leverage. Getting addicted to trading does not benefit one by rewarding him or her with more money. It only complicates the process and forces the person further into the whirlpool.

Read Also Indore: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects places where PM will go at PBD venue