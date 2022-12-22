Indore: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspects places where PM will go at PBD venue

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the venue of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, the exhibition venue, the surrounding area, the VVIP parking lot and other areas around the main venue on Wednesday.

She decided the gate from where Prime Minister will enter the venue and the places where he will go at the venue.

He inspected those places and directed officials to put a block alongside the path which the PM will take at the PBD venue.

Besides inaugurating the PBD convention, the PM will also visit the exhibition.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that keeping in view the PBD convention and Global Investors Summit to be held in the city in January, along with the main event venue, infrastructure works, housekeeping works, city beautification etc have been completed at various places in the city.

“Only the final touch is being given to the remaining works,” she said.

She said that micro-planning has been done in relation to the venue, under which arrangements have been made for the movement of guests to and from the venue.