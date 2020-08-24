Madhya Pradesh: Refused deputy CM post as I knew of Kamal Nath-Digvijay Singh's 'kartoot', says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who left Congress to join BJP, has revealed that he turned down an offer of the deputy CM post under Congress government in Madhya Pradesh as he knew what Digvijay Singh and CM Kamal Nath would do to the state with their 'kartoot' (bad deeds).

"I am a public servant and not a servant of the chair. If I had been a servant of the chair, I would have accepted the offer of being deputy CM. But I knew what people sitting in government would do to the state, and thus I didn't want to be a part of their bad deeds," Scindia said while addressing the BJP membership drive on Sunday.

After Congress party dethroned BJP in 2018 assembly polls, the Congress leadership chose Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath, not Scindia, to lead the government.

After being in the Kamal Nath government for nearly one-and-a-half years, Scindia joined BJP along with 22 Congress MLAs in March this year, bringing down the Congress regime. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan then took over reins of the state. The 49-year-old Scindia, for the first, on Sunday time publicly admitted that he was offered the deputy CM post.

He added that the Congress in the state was full of corruption and failed to fulfill the promises of the people.

"I want to tell the Congress party that the 15 months of their governance in Madhya Pradesh was full of corruption and also they failed to deliver promises. If I were the real representative of the people then it was my duty to protest corruption," he said.

Lashing out at his former party, Scindia said that the Congress government failed to fulfill promises, which it made before the 2018 assembly elections.

"The party had promised that within 11 days of coming to power, they would waive-off farmer loans. I waited for 11 months for them to deliver the promise. They failed.