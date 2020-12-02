Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam triple murder case cracked, mastermind on the run, three arrested

Ratlam: Ratlam police claimed to have solved a triple murder case that occurred on November 25 late night in the town.

District superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari addressing the media persons informed that four accused who were involved in the crime have been identified as Anurag alias Bobby Parmar, 25, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, Ratlam, Golu alias Gaurav Bilwal, 22, a resident of Railway Colony Ratlam, Lala Bhabhor, 20, a resident of village Abhlod of Dahod district in Gujarat has been arrested, while master mind of the crime Dilip Deval who hails from Kharedi village in Dahod district and is currently residing at Mahesh Nagar in Ratlam is still on the run.

Three persons including Govind Solanki his wife Sharda and daughter Divya were found dead at their Rajiv Nagar situated house after some unidentified assailants shot them from close range inside their house.

Tiwari added that Deval is a hardened criminal and has so far committed six murder, including two in Dahod and four Ratlam district.

After the triple-murder case that shook the entire Ratlam town, police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for sharing information about Deval’s whereabouts.

The probe revealed that the main motive of the crime was robbery. Accused hatched the plan on November 23, decided to execute the crime on November 25 to take advantage of the cover of sounds of firecrackers as it was Choti Dipawali.

Police said that the accused Dilip, Anurag and Lala entered the house, while the fourth one Golu stayed outside with the vehicle. They first shot at Sharda and later her daughter Divya. As trio set to move outside the house with cash and jewellery from the house, Govind entered the house. Before he could act, accused also shoot him in the head from behind.

After crime, two of the accused fled in different directions, one accused took Divya’s scooty, while another one is on his own scooty moved towards Devara Devnarayan area, where they left Divya’s scooty.

Police said that Deval has been residing in Ratlam for the last one-and-a-half year in the rented house and had vacated rented the house on November 23.

During the lockdown period, he used to visit Solanki’s shop and his residence for haircut and shaving.