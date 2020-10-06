MP Govt hands over Manuabhan Tekri rape and murder case to CBI

The state government has handed over Manuabhan Tekri rape and murder case to CBI on Tuesday. A 12-year-old girl was murdered after being sexually assaulted at Manuabhan Tekri, under Koh-e-Fiza police station, on April 30, 2019. Police had arrested two youths in connection with the case, both are currently in jail.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assigning the case to CBI said that the perpetrators of the gruesome crime will be brought to justice. The state government has granted approval for investigation related to the crime, inducement of crime and conspiracy.

The class 8 student had gone to Manuabhan Tekri, a popular hangout place in the city, where she was sexually assaulted and later killed.

The girl’s father runs a clinic in Lambakheda. Usually the girl used to go to her school and coaching classes in a car but on the fatal afternoon, she instead of going to her coaching class in Karond, accompanied her aunt – a class 12 student and her two friends to Manuabhan Tekri. The teenager had planned to go on a date with her boyfriend Avinash Sahu and one of his friends Justin to the tekri. Avinash and Justin were School passouts and lived in her neighbourhood.

The four them went to the Tekri in two separate vehicles. However, there the teenager girl and her boyfriend picked up a fight over some issue and they left the school girl (victim) with Justin and went away. Later, when Avinash did not find the school girl, he went to her girlfriend and Justice asking for her. The trio looked for the girl at the Tekri but could not find her. They returned home.

Later family lodged a missing complaint with the police. During questioning the trio cooked up several stories, however, inconsistency in their statements failed them. Police arrested the two youths and thoroughly interrogated them.

Initially it was alleged that Avinash took the girl to an isolated place at Tekri and raped her. Then fearing that she would disclose his identity to her family, he smashed her head with stones and killed her. It was reported that there were no clothes on the girl's body and her face was smashed in an attempt to prevent her identification. However , the police did not find solid evidence to nail the culprit.

The Koh e Fiza police station had registered the case under section 363, 366, 376 of IPC and 5 (R) 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police took the forensic samples and were sent to the laboratories. It was claimed that some of the samples collected by the police were destroyed and the cops had to redo the exercise. Later the forensic report also reached the Bhopal police.

It is informed that the samples are not matching with the samples collected from the crime spot.

The Bhopal police had investigated the case from all angles but they are still clueless as to who had committed the crime. When the Congress government was in power, Chouhan had staged dharna along with the victim’s family seeking justice for her.