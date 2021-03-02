Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Railway station gets 24x7 functional additional reservation counter

Ratlam: An additional reservation counter has been started at Ratlam railway station from Tuesday. The counter will remain open 24X7.

According to the information, an additional reservation counter with round the clock working has been started for making the available current reservation to the passengers at Ratlam railway station as due to COVID-19 impact, all the trains were running as reserved trains.

After Mail and Express trains, now running of the general passenger and DEMU trains have started which needed an additional separate reservation counter.

So far, current ticket reservation was being done at the Inquiry office of the Ratlam railway station but in view of the increasing demand of the passengers, an additional counter No.4 in the Reservation office has been opened from March 1 from where the current reservation for the trains will be available 24X7.