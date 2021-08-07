Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Rail Division bags eight efficiency shields

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many 222 individuals and 50 group awards were given to the railway employees for efficient working in the 66th Railway Week programme held on Friday. On this occasion Divisional Rail Manager Vineet Gupta invited as the Chief guest of the programme.

Eight efficiency shields were bagged by Ratlam Rail Division under Western Railway. Gupta said that during Covid-19 pandemic, railway employees of Ratlam Rail Division performed efficiently and bagged eight GM efficiency shields.

Sehore goods warehouse secured the award for the best goods warehouse of the Ratlam Rail Division. Ujjain, Chittaurgarh, Dewas, Mhow and Patalpani received the best maintained railway station awards in their respective categories.

Meghnagar declared as the best maintained railway track section. Nagda bagged award for the best maintained overhead equipment depot. Ratlam received award for the best maintained electric power depot.

A cultural programme was also organised at the function. Only a few employees of each department were invited in programme to receive awards because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Western Railway women social welfare organisation Ratlam Rail Division president Manjusha Gupta and senior officials of the Ratlam rail division were present.

Senior divisional materials manager Ramanand Singh gave the vote of thanks.