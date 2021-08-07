Madhya Pradesh: Online training seminar for animal nutrition takes place

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow College of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Husbandry yesterday held a three-day online seminar in preventing reproduction and metabolism ailments in milch animals through right nutrition.

The workshop was inspired by the vice-chancellor of Nanaji Deshmukh veterinary science university, Jabalpur professor Dr. Sita Prasad Tiwari.

The main attention was given to discussing the reproduction and metabolism ailments in detail by subject experts. Dr Mukesh Mehta of Mhow explained how the animal’s immune system can be strengthened through proper nutrition. Dr RK Jain discussed in detail about redressing the infertility in animals through various nutrients. Similarly, on a disease called ketosis in animals, Dr Anand Pathak, a scientist from Jammu and Dr Vishal Mudgal, a scientist from Hisar, discussed how the outbreak of Thanella disease, a serious problem of milch animals, can be reduced with the use of minerals and vitamins.

Dr Ashish Soni from Jabalpur received guidance on the role of nutrition management in the prevention of red urine problem in animals. On the day of completion of this training, joint director of Madhya Pradesh Veterinary Department, Dr GS Davar, in his address as the chief guest, informed the participants about various schemes of animal husbandry of Madhya Pradesh government. The participants said that such events are very beneficial for us and the college should organise such events from time to time so that our knowledge continues to grow.

Among the participants, more than 100 livestock farmers and veterinarians working in the field mainly from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Hisar, Punjab and other parts of the country, participated in this training. Their queries were also resolved by the experts. The course was designed by Dr RK Jain. The concluding programme was conducted by Dr Ashok Patil and the training report was read by Dr Naresh Kurechia. Dr Anchal Kesari concluded the programme.