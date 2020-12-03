Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam police gunned down triple murder case accused

Ratlam police already arrested three other accused including Anurag alias Bobby Parmar, 25, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, Ratlam, Golu alias Gaurav Bilwal, 22, a resident of Railway Colony Ratlam, Lala Bhabhor, 20, a resident of village Abhlod of Dahod district involved in the crime.

Dewal, hails from Kharedi village in Dahod district was a hardened criminal and has so far committed six murder, including two in Dahod and four Ratlam district.

On November 25, Dewal and three of his accomplices murdered three members of a family in Ratlam while Chotti Diwali celebrations were going on. Killers had specifically chosen the occasion to drown out sound of gun shots.

After the triple-murder case that shook the entire Ratlam town, police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for sharing information about Deval’s whereabouts.

Dewal, the mastermind behind the killings, is known for looting homes and killing the occupants, who are mostly women to ensure less resistance leaving no evidence behind, the police said.

He was awarded life imprisonment in Dahod for killing a businessman, but he jumped parole two years back. Since then, he had been staying in Ratlam with a changed name.