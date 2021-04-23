Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam logs highest 1-day tally of 235; 1,200 under treatment

Ratlam: The district recorded another highest single-day tally of 235 on Thursday.

Due to continuous surge in cases during second wave of pandemic medical facilities and staff are on the edge.

Expert are surprised that despite lockdown Covid cases are on the rise in the district.

More than 1,200 people are under treatment. Many cases have been recorded in the rural belt of the district.

Dist police loses another cop to corona

Ratlam police head constable posted at Shivgarh police station Vimlesh Dubey succumbed to Corona on Friday. His final rites were performed at Bhaktan Ki Bawdi situated Mukti Dham with Guard of honour. Before Bubey, SDOP Ratlam rural Mansingh Chauhan had passed away due to Corona. A number of cops are reported to be battling with Covid-19, said a cop.

Share info on black marketeers: Police to locals

Ratlam police on Friday, appealed to the people to share information about black marketeers of oxygen or Remdesivir injections. Ratlam police have asked the locals to share information on following helpline numbers: 7049162265 and land line number 07412-270474 or 07412-222223.