Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Development Authority to come up with state-of-the-art colony

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Development Authority (RDA) will soon launch a new project which will take shape of a developed colony with all facilities. Announcing this on Monday, RDA President Ashok Porwal told media persons that the new project of a developed colony will be completed in the shortest possible period. He said that RDA will develop new colony near Triveni Mela Ground on 70.28 hectare land. Porwal said that while selling the land, RDA will receive a sum of Rs 107 crore and there will be a net profit of

Rs 23.41 crore. In his first press conference after becoming president of the RDA, senior BJP leader and former Nagar Nigam president Ashok Porwal claimed that the financial status of the RDA will be strengthened within a year. Ratlam city SDM Sanjeev Keshav Pandey and BJP district general secretary Pradeep Upadhyay were present in the press conference.