Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Congress unit demands Jawahar Nagar to be converted into Covid hospital

Ratlam: City Congress on Wednesday demanded that in view of shortage of availability of beds for Covid patients, Jawahar Nagar situated ESI hospital should be converted into Covid hospital.

In a statement issued city Congres president Mahendra Kataria said that basic facilities already existed at the ESI hospital at Jawahar Nagar and therefore converting it into covid hospital should not be delayed. He said that recently at Nagda one ESI hospital has been converted into covid hospital.

He said that for the insured workers for availing other medical facilities ESI has already got a dispensary at Polo ground here where medical services can be rendered for the time being suggested city congress.

Meanwhile, Dean Government Medical College (GMC) Dr Jitendra Gupta in a press release informed that all ICU beds, HDU beds, oxygen beds were fully occupied in the GMC Covid hospital as on Tuesday.