Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam Congress unit demands Jawahar Nagar to be converted into Covid hospital

Ratlam: City Congress on Wednesday demanded that in view of shortage of availability of beds for Covid patients, Jawahar Nagar situated ESI hospital should be converted into Covid hospital.
In a statement issued city Congres president Mahendra Kataria said that basic facilities already existed at the ESI hospital at Jawahar Nagar and therefore converting it into covid hospital should not be delayed. He said that recently at Nagda one ESI hospital has been converted into covid hospital.
He said that for the insured workers for availing other medical facilities ESI has already got a dispensary at Polo ground here where medical services can be rendered for the time being suggested city congress.
Meanwhile, Dean Government Medical College (GMC) Dr Jitendra Gupta in a press release informed that all ICU beds, HDU beds, oxygen beds were fully occupied in the GMC Covid hospital as on Tuesday.
On the non-oxygen beds 113 patients were admitted out of the total capacity of 202 beds. Dr Gupta informed that at present GMC Covid hospital has got total capacity of 550 beds. He claimed that efforts were on to increase the facilities for the patients at the GMC covid hospital.
Meanwhile, total number of covid patients is going to touch ten thousand mark as till Tuesday evening 9976 persons were found covid positive since outbreak of a pandemic. April month added in shortest period highest number of covid cases.
As per health bulletin released Tuesday evening 1171 sample reports were still awaited. Official information also added that 227 corona patients were discharged on Tuesday after recovery which included 172 patients of the home isolation. MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad here has commenced drive under “Mai Corona Volunteer” and awareness activities towards corona precautions in the villages.
