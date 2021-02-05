Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam administration sets record in fight against addiction

Ratlam: Authorities at Ratlam district in Madhya Pradesh have set a world record by administering online oaths to 52,190 people in fight against drug addiction in the state.

The record breaking feat which was held on January 27 was registered by Vajra World Record Book, Universal Records, Kalam's World Records and Bravo International Book of World Records.

The certificate registered in the name of Ratlam district administration and the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare department-- was presented to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by the World Record jury member Shailendra Singh Sisodia at the Collectorate Auditorium in Ratlam.

The coordination for this campaign was done by Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Ratlam.

Chouhan also inaugurated the signature campaign being run in the district for drug de-addiction.

Under the instructions of CM the district administration is working to make the Drug Abuse Free India campaign (Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan)-- a mass movement.