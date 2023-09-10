Madhya Pradesh: Rape Accused Gets 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment In Sardarpur

Representative Photo |

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The second additional sessions judge Radhakishan Malviya sentenced a rape accused to ten years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 6,200 in Sardarpur on Saturday.

The incident occurred on September 6, 2022, when a young girl was studying in her rented room and Rahul, the accused residing in a nearby rented house, approached her around 11:30 pm. Rahul forcibly took the victim to his room after she opened the door upon his call.

He subsequently raped her twice without her consent. Threatening her with dire consequences if she spoke out, Rahul left the scene after the assault.

The victim reported the incident to her parents on September 12 and together with her father, filed a report at the Amjhera police station. The police registered a case against Rahul under sections 376(2), 342 and 506 of the IPC.

Following his arrest, lady SI Saroj Baroth and ASI Manish Mishra conducted the investigation. The case was presented in Sardarpur court. During the proceedings, the victim's father and the landlord confirmed the incident, along with other reliable witnesses.

Consequently, the court sentenced Rahul to ten years of rigorous imprisonment. As the accused was already in judicial custody, he was sent to jail following the court's decision. Additional public prosecutor Sharad Kumar Purohit represented the case.

