Madhya Pradesh: Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan' is a dream come true for this IPS officer

As preparations gather momentum for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, many people recall their sacrifices and efforts which are bearing fruit now.

Raja Babu Singh, Madhya Pradesh additional director general (ADG) of police and resident of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, is one among those who played the role of a kar sevak (devotee) during his student days in Ayodhya in 1992.

Raja Babu Singh was a student at Allahabad university when thousands of kar sevaks went to Ayodhya in 1992. Singh along with many of his classmates also went to Ayodhya.

Recalling the days during 1992, Singh said, "The desire to see Sri Ram Janmabhoomi with Ram Lalla ensconced there was always on my mind. I went to Ayodhya with my compatriots at the time of the kar seva as Sri Ram Janmabhoomi and Ram Lalla's image etched in our minds were compelling us to go there. A deep faith in God was always there and the occasion inspired us to go to Ayodhya."

He said he sought the blessings of Ram Lalla and prayed to him that by His grace a grand temple be built there. Now that dream is being realized after 28 years, on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of the grand temple at Lord Ram's birthplace.

Singh added that it is a moment of great pride for all countrymen, irrespective of caste or community. It is a moment of resurgence for Indian culture as the Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for the grand temple.

Singh may be a senior police officer today but he is happy and thrilled. He says why shouldn't he be as it is not only his dream but the dream of millions of Indians coming true today.