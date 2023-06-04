Madhya Pradesh: Railway passengers receive good news with new train services and enhancements

Representational Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a positive development for railway passengers in Madhya Pradesh, new train services and enhancements have been introduced to improve their travel experience.

New Train Services:

Train number 05215, the Barwani-Yeshvantpur Express Special, commenced operations from June 3, 2023. This special train will depart from Barwani station every Saturday, with four trips scheduled from June 3 to June 24, 2023, at 14:30 hours. It will follow a designated route, making stops at Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, and Itarsi before reaching Yeshvantpur station at 16:30 hours on the third day.

Train number 05216, the Yeshvantpur-Barwani Express Special, will start its service from June 6, 2023. It will depart from Yeshvantpur station every Tuesday, with four trips scheduled from June 6 to June 27, 2023, at 07:30 hours. The train will pass through Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, and finally arrive at Barwani station at 12:30 hours on the third day, which will be Friday.

Additional Third AC Coaches:

To cater to the growing demand, one permanent Third AC coach is being added to trains originating from Jabalpur. In the first phase, coaches will be added to 10 trains starting from June. The following trains will receive an extra Third AC coach:

Train number 12121, the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin MP Sampark Kranti Express, will have an additional Third AC coach from Jabalpur starting June 7, 2023.

Train number 12122, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur MP Sampark Kranti Express, will have an extra Third AC coach from Hazrat Nizamuddin starting June 8, 2023.

Train number 12189, the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mahakaushal Express, will have an additional Third AC coach from Jabalpur starting June 9, 2023.

Train number 12190, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Mahakaushal Express, will have an extra Third AC coach from Hazrat Nizamuddin starting June 10, 2023.

Train number 22181, the Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express, will have an additional coach from Jabalpur starting June 14, 2023.

Train number 22182, the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Jabalpur Superfast Express, will have an extra coach from Hazrat Nizamuddin starting June 15, 2023.

Continuing Services:

The Sikandarabad-Danapur Express Special, train number 07419, will continue to operate according to its designated schedule until June 24, 2023. Similarly, train number 07420, the Danapur-Sikandarabad Express Special, will also run until June 26, 2023. These trains make halts at Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna stations en route.

Humsafar Express Facilities:

The Humsafar Express running between Jabalpur and Sataragachi has added a pantry car coach. This train, with a total of 19 coaches, including 16 air-conditioned third-class coaches, 1 pantry car, and 2 generator cars, departs from Jabalpur at 8:30 AM and reaches Sataragachi the next day at 3:30 AM.

Special Train for Haridwar-bound Pilgrims from Indore:

The Laxmibai Nagar-Dehradun Special Train departs from Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:40 PM. It arrives in Dehradun at 7:45 PM the following day.

The Dehradun-Indore Special Train departs from Dehradun every Tuesday and Wednesday at 5:50 AM, reaching Laxmibai Nagar Railway Station at 6:05 AM on Wednesday and Thursday.