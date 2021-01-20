Madhya Pradesh: Raid unearths illegal liquor worth lakhs in Guna, Barwani, Agar, Alot and Barnagar

ILLEGAL LIQUOR WORHTH Rs 13L IN GUNA

Under a campaign against illegal liquor the excise police and forest department conducted raids at Village Sakonya and Rajpura on Monday. District excise officer VS Chauhan said that about 10,000 liters of raw material, mahua lohan and 45 liters of country made liquor were recovered in village Sakonya during the raid.

In the village Rajpura, about 4,000 liters of country made liquor kept in drums buried in the ground was taken out with the help of JCB. Mahua lohan was destroyed on the spot after taking a sample of about 8,000 liters.

The estimated cost of mahua lohan, country made liquor and other material is Rs 13 lakh. Cases have been registered by police and excise department against unknown accused under MP Excise Act.

FAIR PRICE SHOP ITEMS SEIZED IN HUGE QUANTITIES IN BARWANI

Under the Sushasan (good governance) campaign being run in the district, the excise department acting on information seized illegal liquor and items that which were meant to be sold at fair price shops in huge quantities from a house in Anjarada village on Monday evening.