Madhya Pradesh: Raid unearths illegal liquor worth lakhs in Guna, Barwani, Agar, Alot and Barnagar

ILLEGAL LIQUOR WORHTH Rs 13L IN GUNA
Under a campaign against illegal liquor the excise police and forest department conducted raids at Village Sakonya and Rajpura on Monday. District excise officer VS Chauhan said that about 10,000 liters of raw material, mahua lohan and 45 liters of country made liquor were recovered in village Sakonya during the raid.
In the village Rajpura, about 4,000 liters of country made liquor kept in drums buried in the ground was taken out with the help of JCB. Mahua lohan was destroyed on the spot after taking a sample of about 8,000 liters.
The estimated cost of mahua lohan, country made liquor and other material is Rs 13 lakh. Cases have been registered by police and excise department against unknown accused under MP Excise Act.
FAIR PRICE SHOP ITEMS SEIZED IN HUGE QUANTITIES IN BARWANI
Under the Sushasan (good governance) campaign being run in the district, the excise department acting on information seized illegal liquor and items that which were meant to be sold at fair price shops in huge quantities from a house in Anjarada village on Monday evening.
The house owner has been identified as Bhagirath son of Dhan Singh Dudwe in Anjarada village. The illegally acquired items were stored in three rooms of the house. Three drums full of kerosene oil and more than 100 ration cards were also found and seized. Further investigation is underway.
One held, illicit mahua lahan worth Rs 1.5L seized in Agar
Excise Department and Revenue Department recovered illegal handmade liquor from village Ahir Bardiya near Agar on Monday. A total of 500 litres of handmade liquor and 2,000 mahua lahan worth Rs 1.5 lakhs was recovered by the team. Jagdish son of Bheru Singh Yadav was arrested and case has been registered against the accused under the Excise Act.
780 litres of illicit liquor seized in Alot
Illegal liquor has been seized by excise department in Village Panth Piploda, Delwas and Kamma khedi on Monday. According to the information, 30 liters of country made liquor and 750 liters mahua lohan was seized under the direction of Collector Gopal Chandra Daad, SP Gaurav Tiwari and excise assistant commissioner Neerja Shrivastav. Total five cases have been filed against the accused. The value of the seized liquor and mahua lohan was found to be Rs 97,500.
Patrolling team constituted in Barnagar
At a meeting organised at the Revenue Department Office the officials decided to curtail the business of illegal liquor in Barnagar. A team has been formed for patrolling during night and its meeting will be held every Monday. Sub-divisional officer Dr Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat, tehsildar Suresh Nagar, naib tehsildar, Excise Department officials and others were present.
