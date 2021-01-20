Madhya Pradesh: Criminal who came out of jail two months back snatches money from two persons, arrested

BHOPAL: A criminal, who had come out of jail two months ago, looted two persons on Tuesday. The accused first snatched Rs 800 from local resident Pappu Kataria in 1100 quarters area of Piplani. In the evening, he targeted another man Basant Sharma and snatched Rs 1,000 from him.He was arrested again on Wednesday.

ASI Krishnapal Singh said accused Rahul Koli is facing criminal charges. Singh said the accused first targeted Kataria, 38, in morning when he was going towards 100 quarters area and snatched his cash. Later, in the evening Koli waylaid a 45-year-old labourer Sharma when he was returning home on his bicycle. The accused also thrashed him before relieving the man of Rs 1,000, he said.