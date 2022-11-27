Madhya Pradesh: Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter Indore today, stay 2 days

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Indore today | ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Indore city on Sunday. The yatra will stay in Indore for two days as it will take a stop at Chimanbagh Maidan on Sunday and in Sanwer on Tuesday.

The yatra will cover six constituencies in Indore district starting at Rau and ending in Sanwer.

BHARAT JODO YATRA’S SCHEDULE

November 27

1. Rahul will start the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore from Mhow at 6 am

2. The yatra will take a break near AU cinema on AB Road for lunch at 10 am

3. It will start again at 4 pm from AU cinema and reach Chanakyrapuri via Rajendra Nagar Bridge

4. From Chanakyapuri, the yatra will pass through Kesarbagh Bridge to Choithram Mandi Square

5. From Choithram Mandi Square, it will reach Collector Square via Manik Bagh Bridge

6. From Collector, the yatra will take the Harsiddhi Temple route to reach Rajwada where Rahul will address a ‘nukkad sabha’ before the day’s schedule ends

7. From Rajwada, Rahul and other participants of the yatra will go to Chimanbagh Ground for a night stay

November 28

1. Yatra will start out from Bada Ganpati at 6 am

2. It will reach Marimata Square via Jinsi Square and Kila Maidan

3. From Marimata, the yatra will go to Aurobindo Hospital from Banganga and Lavkush Square

4. It will take a lunch break at a farmhouse of MLA Sanjay Shukla near Aurobindo Hospital Square

5. It will start out again from the farmhouse at 4 pm and end the day at Sanwer

6. The yatra will stay in Sanwer and leave for Ujjain on November 29

Musical evening

Congress leaders have also organised a rock band event of rapper Divine at Chiman Bagh, where Rahul and the yatra will stay on November 27. Along with Divine, rapper MC Altaf and DJ Proof will also perform in the event. ‘The event will be organised under the aegis of AICC secretary Satyanarayana Patel.

The programme will start after Rahul Gandhi’s public rally ends at Rajwada on November 27,’ Chourasiya said.