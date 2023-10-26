Madhya Pradesh: Quack Arrested, Medicines Seized

Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A joint operation health department and police arrested a quack in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

The unlicensed practitioner, identified as Kartik Mandal, was found providing allopathic medical treatment without necessary degree or registration, endangering the lives of patients.

Investigation revealed that the quack was running a clinic in Mathana village. The team prepared a panchnama and seized significant stockpile of allopathic medicines from Mandal's residence.

His actions in providing allopathic medical treatment without requisite qualifications and registration were in direct violation of the law.

Subsequently, he was charged with multiple offences, including violation of the Medical Sciences Act, Upacharya and Rajopacharya Act, Drug and Cosmetic Act 1940, and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

The operation was led by a joint team of Azad Nagar's chief medical and health officer (CBMO) ML Chopra, medical officer Dr Manoj Kumar, block team member Rakesh Baria, storekeeper Durgesh Ganawa and ASI Devisingh Nayak of Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar police station.

Speaking about the operation, CBMO ML Chopra emphasized their commitment to continuous actions against illegal quacks that provide unauthorized medical treatment in clinics within the Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar block.

An FIR was also registered against Mandal.

