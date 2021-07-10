Madhya Pradesh: Punjab police busts Barwani-based illegal weapons supply network, one held

Chandigarh/Bhopal: The Punjab police on Saturday claimed it has busted another Madhya Pradesh-based illegal arms supply network and arrested its main supplier.

This is the third such MP-based illegal weapon manufacturing and supply module busted by the Punjab Police in the last eight months. The accused has been identified as Baljit Singh alias Sweety Singh, a resident of Barwani district in MP.

He was found indulging in manufacturing and supplying high-quality illicit weapons to Punjab and other states in north India, said Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta here. The police also recovered three .32 bore pistols, along with three magazines from his possession, he added.

Earlier, Amritsar Rural Police had unearthed two such modules, including one illegal small arms manufacturing unit in MP with the arrest of smugglers, who were supplying weapons to gangsters, criminals and radicals in Punjab.

GP Gupta, in a statement, said the development came 10 days after the Kapurthala police in the follow-up operations led by SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh had arrested four robbers after recovering 10 pistols and one rifle along with ammunition from their possession.