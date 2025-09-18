‘Our Ancient Traditions Are Being Validated By Scientific Research’ Says Saint Vasant Vijayanand Giri Maharaj At MP Press Club

‘Our Ancient Traditions Are Being Validated By Scientific Research’ Says Saint Vasant Vijayanand Giri Maharaj |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a memorable “Rubaru” programme organised by State Press Club, Madhya Pradesh, Pujya Shri Vasant Vijayanand Giri Maharaj delivered an inspiring session emphasising that saints must refrain from criticising one another, as innumerable followers watch and emulate their conduct.

He reminded that our ancient Indian traditions are gradually being validated by scientific research—customs like tying coal behind the house or bathing before visiting temples are now being acknowledged for their benefits.

Maharaj further explained that he shares remedies and practices—derived from rigorous study of calendar calculation, zodiac principles, architecture (vastu), gemstone science, horology and synology—aimed at welfare.

He lamented how Western cultural influences mock traditional beliefs, festivals and even names, calling them absurd without understanding their meanings.

Yet he affirmed the Sanatan (eternal) philosophy remains unwavering through all ages, like a steadfast banyan tree.

Recalling childhood hardships and the inspiration from his mother Padmavati, Maharaj told of spiritual experiences near Omkareshwar—visions of a seven-coloured light—leading him deeper into Shiva sadhana and Rudra mantra.

He advised disciplined daily routine for a happy life: sleeping between eleven p.m. and six a.m., avoiding aimless hustle and cultivating self-acceptance to reduce life’s complications.

The event concluded with felicitations by Press Club officials, gifts, caricature presentation, poster unveiling and blessings for all journalists present.