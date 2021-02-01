Madhya Pradesh: Pulse Polio drive in full swing in Malwa – Nimar region

The three-day nation-wide Pulse Polio drive which began on Sunday continues in the Malwa – Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh in a full swing on Monday as well. The program, earlier scheduled to start from January 16, was rescheduled due to the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The polio immunization drive will be held in accordance with Covid-19 protocols - the parents and healthcare staff will be wearing masks, physical distancing will be followed and hands properly sanitised.
Pulse Polio Drive begins in Burhanpur
Pulse Polio Campaign 2021 started on January 31 by Rotary Club Burhanpur to protect the children of the state from this life-threatening and disabling disease. Rotary Club president Rizwan Abbas apprised that MLA of Burhanpur Surendra Singh Thakur was the chief guest. The club member Megha Bhide gifted toys to the children who received police drops. The guests present in the program also planted saplings. The program was conducted by Rajiv Soni and vote of thanks was proposed by Shyam Advani.
Collector, MLA inaugurate Pulse Polio Drive in Alirajpur
Pulse Polio Drive was inaugurated by collector Surbhi Gupta and MLA Mukesh Patel on Sunday. The drive aims to provide anti-polio medicine to 1,49,364 children in the age group of 0 to 5 years. A total of 1,820 volunteers and 118 supervisors been roped in to administer drops. Collector Gupta instructed to administer drops to 100 per cent children in the district. CMHO Dr Prakash Dhoke, civil surgeon Dr KC Gupta, district vaccination officer Narendra Badiya, Dr Sachon Patidar and others were present.
Polio drops administered to kids in Nagda
Pulse polio campaign was inaugurated in the town on Sunday in which Rotary Club Nagda also participated with great enthusiasm. Pulse polio medicine was given to children between 0 to 5 years of age by visiting various anganwadis and polio booths in the city and toys and chocolates were distributed among children. On this occasion, Rotary Club Nagda senior members Dinesh Dave, club secretary Alkesh Sharma, Rachit Agrawal etc and others attended and visited various Anganwadis and helped the campaign works. Club secretary Alkesh Sharma proposed vote of thanks at the end.
Polio Sunday observed in Baghhealth
Pulse polio program for 2021 was launched on Sunday at the Community Health Center Bagh by giving children under five years of age anti-polio medication. National Polio Day was observed across the country on Sunday. It is also known as National Immunization Day or Polio Sunday. Children were given anti-polio medicine at all the booths of the Bagh Development Block. Dr RK Shinde and Gram Panchayat Bagh deputy sarpanch Dinesh Jhanwar gave significance to the campaign by giving polio drops to sarpanch Radhika Davar’s son.