Madhya Pradesh: Pulse Polio drive in full swing in Malwa – Nimar region

Pulse polio campaign was inaugurated in the town on Sunday in which Rotary Club Nagda also participated with great enthusiasm. Pulse polio medicine was given to children between 0 to 5 years of age by visiting various anganwadis and polio booths in the city and toys and chocolates were distributed among children. On this occasion, Rotary Club Nagda senior members Dinesh Dave, club secretary Alkesh Sharma, Rachit Agrawal etc and others attended and visited various Anganwadis and helped the campaign works. Club secretary Alkesh Sharma proposed vote of thanks at the end.

Polio Sunday observed