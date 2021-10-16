e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:19 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Provide alternate source of water in fluoride affected villages

FP News Service
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Pankaj Jain reviewed the works of Public Health Engineering Department and Jal Nigam on Thursday.

He ordered that the officials must ensure electricity connection and tap connection in schools, Anganwadi centres. He said that arrangements for drinking water should be made and all hand pumps must be operational.

He ordered that alternate source of water should be provided in fluoride affected villages. Departmental officers should resolve the cases of CM Helpline within the time limit.

He also asked them to ensure that target set for the 2021-22 under Jal Jeevan Mission are achieved. There are 5 months left for the end of the year, whereas only 32 percent progress has been made, he added.

He also reviewed minor irrigation scheme and pond work. He asked the officials to prepare the DPR of the remaining villages soon.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 01:19 AM IST
