Madhya Pradesh: Protest continues against declaration of Sammed Shikharji as tourist place in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of Vishwa Jain Sangathan against Jharkhand government's announcement of Tirtharaj Sammed Shikhar, a Jain pilgrimage as a tourist destination, Samagra Jain Samaj of Mahidpur Road took out a silent march from Shri Rajendra Suri Gyan Mandir to Police Station Mahidpur Road and submitted a memorandum addressing the President and the Prime Minister. Jain community members claimed that the Tirtharaj Sammed Shikhar is the centre of the biggest faith of Sakal Jain Samaj in the state of Jharkhand and it has been declared a tourist destination by the Government of Jharkhand and the Central Government.

We all unanimously condemn the decision and took out the silent march as we strongly believe in non-violence. Community members claimed that Tirtharaj Sammed Shikhar is the holy land of 20 Tirthankaras of Jainism. Here 20 out of 24 Tirthankaras had attained salvation. Every year a large number of Jains visit this land, wearing pure clothes and walking 27 kilometres without slippers, they consider themselves virtuous, it is said that all sins are destroyed by visiting this pilgrimage once. It is completely unfair to declare Sammed Shikharji pilgrimage as a tourist place, they stressed.