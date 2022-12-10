Madhya Pradesh: MLA striving hard since 2003 to develop Mahidpur

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan embarked upon his journey in 2003 to undertake development work in the Mahidpur constituency under Ujjain district.

Among major developments undertaken in Mahidpur town are the implementation of the Nal Jal Scheme at a cost of Rs 1 crore 11 lakh, construction of the road connecting Nagda to Mahidpur (costing Rs 30 crore 50 Lakh), sub-health centre in Hidi village costing Rs 43 lakh, construction of water tank in Mohina village at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and the road connecting Rupeta village to district road costing Rs 15 crore.

Whereas, the construction of a barrage on Kshipra River (Harbakhedi) costing Rs 120.36 crores, the construction of a new bus stand (along Mahidpur road), construction of a new two lane road highway from Ghonsla to Mahidpur, providing Narmada water to 244 villages for drinking purposes is proposed to be completed till 2024.

Apart from this, various developmental works like the construction of a high-level bridge on Kalisindh River, community health centre (with modern facilities) costing crores, facilitation of drinking water scheme from Aranya Bahadur Dam, creation of new ‘Jharda Tehsil’, construction of new bus stand in Jharda village are in the offing.

MLA’s birthday on December 10 will be marked with developmental initiatives. A foundation laying ceremony of water tanks in 15 villages (at a cost of Rs 15 crore 51 Lakh and 7.75 km long roads (connecting various villages to the main road) at a total cost of Rs 8 crore 4 Lakh will be organised at Gopal Manglik Bhawan on December 10.