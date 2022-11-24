Mahidpur: Four, including ex-sarpanch, ex-secy booked for corruption

Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jharda police in Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district booked four persons, including then sarpanch and secretary in connection with the corruption of about Rs 55 lakh. Police booked them under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468 and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code for financial irregularities and forgery of documents at Nalkheda panchayat of Mahidpur tehsil. At present all the accused are absconding. Police are investigating the matter and taking action. Jharda police station in-charge Virendra Bandewar informed that the Public Works Department had investigated 29 construction works done in the last 10 years in Nalkheda gram panchayat. During the investigation, it was revealed that corruption of Rs 54.86 lakh has taken place in the construction work of the panchayat. Along with this, financial irregularities have also been found. Following this, panchayat coordination officer Ajay Bokade reached Jharda police station and submitted a complaint letter.

On which the matter was investigated by ASI Munnlal Solanki. During the investigation, Nalkheda panchayat then sarpanch Ishwarlal, secretary Shankarlal Chouhan, assistant secretary Shankarlal Sisodia and then assistant secretary Shambhu Singh Tanwar were found guilty. However, since the registration of the case, all the accused are absconding. Police will arrest all of them soon, Bandewar said.

Fake firm formed to supply material

Then assistant secretary Shambhu Singh Tanwar held the post of in-charge secretary from 2011 to 2022. During this, no permanent secretary was posted here. Taking advantage of this, Tanwar formed a fake firm in the name of Mahakal Building Material and Pragati Stone Crusher in the name of his family members to supply material for the construction work.

More works to be probed

Only 29 construction works have been investigated by the PWD in Nalkheda village. In which corruption of Rs 55 lakh has come to the fore. But during the tenure of Shambhu Singh, 61 construction works were done here. Now Lokayukta and EOW will investigate the remaining 32 construction works.

236 bighas of govt's leased land encroached

Along with indulging in corruption, assistant secretary Shambhu Singh Tanwar has encroached upon 236 bighas of government land in the village. For which a case has been registered in the court of Jharda tehsildar Satrushti Pal. All these 59 pattas are registered in the name of poor people.

