Mahidpur: Former minister accorded welcome upon visit to town

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former cabinet minister and local MLA Sajjan Singh Verma was accorded a grand welcome upon his arrival at Mahidpur town of Ujjain district on Wednesday. Upon reaching his residence at Gur Nest, Verma received an arousing welcome by party workers led by members of the state Congress committee Pratap Singh Gur.

While addressing workers, Verma appealed to party workers to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in large numbers in order to save the country from fascism and corruption.

Yatra is all set to enter Ujjain district in the very first week of December. Rahul Gandhi has undertaken the historic march from Kanyakumari, yatra has already began changing the mood of the country.

During which, the president of the state priest cell Shivnarayan Sharma, block president Dharasinh Jat, city president Radheshyam Kara, Santosh Vishwakarma, Ankit Sharma besides large number of Congress workers were present.

