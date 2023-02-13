Madhya Pradesh: Protecting health of the earth is our highest duty, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that protecting the health of the earth is our highest duty.

“The reckless use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides to increase production has badly affected the health of the Earth and the quality of the soil. This has also had a bad effect on human health,” he said while addressing the G20 first Agriculture Deputies Meeting (ADM) of Agriculture Working Group (AWG) on Monday.

Stressing on adoption of technology that is eco-friendly, Chouhan said it is necessary to adopt the campaign of natural farming started by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Only 12 per cent of the world's land is suitable for agriculture. By 2030, the demand for food grains will be 345 million tonnes, while in 2000 this demand was 192 million tonnes. It is evident that neither the agricultural land is going to increase nor our natural resources are going to increase,” he said.

Speaking about the state’s growth in agricultural development, the Chief Minister said, “Madhya Pradesh has made significant contribution in meeting the country's food grain needs. The state has been at the first position in the production of oilseeds in the country, having 60 per cent of the country’s soy production. We are also the largest producer of wheat in the country. We have made every possible effort to increase production in the state.”

The Chief Minister also added that due to the ever increasing population, food security is an important issue facing the world today.

He believes that besides increasing production, it is also necessary to reduce the cost of production and to provide fair price to the farmers for their produce.

“The concept of Minimum Support Price (MSP) is applicable in India. Along with this, the state and Central governments are also active in helping the farmers in case of natural calamity,” he said.

We should make all efforts to save millets

The Chief minister added that PM Modi has taken up the task of promoting traditional millets in the form of a campaign.

“Millets have been named as ‘Shri Anna’ by PM Modi. The United Nations has also declared this year as International Year of Millets. Let us make every possible effort that these nutritious grains do not disappear from the earth,” he said.

On the sidelines of the G20 1st ADM, Chouhan also inaugurated an exhibition that showcased the potential, achievements and progress made by agriculture and allied sectors with special emphasis on millets.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Government school teacher held for raping Class 4 student in Rewa

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)