Madhya Pradesh: Prompt action by Dewas administration helps to rescue 11 labourers from captivity in Solapur

BAGLI: Team of administration from Bagli village in Dewas district successfully rescued 11 bonded labourers from Solapur district of Maharashtra recently. Team brought them to Dhan Talab village under Bagli tehsil.
Bagli sub-divisional magistrate Arvind Dariya said that Bagli police in a joint operation with Solapur police of Maharashtra rescued 11 bonded labourers said recently many residents from Dhan Talab village had moved district collector Chandramauli Shukla during a weekly public grievance hearing at district headquarters.
Villagers in their complaint claimed that 11 villagers were being kept as bonded labourers by a contractor based in Manegaon village under Solapur district for the past three months. During initial inquiry, district administration found villagers’ claim correct.
After receiving the complaint, district administration swung into action and rushed a rescue team under SDM Arvind Chouhan to Sholapur.
Sharing their plight with the team, villagers, including some minors, said that three months backs a contractor had lured them and few others to Sholapur on the promise of good and regular wages.
However after sometime, all others barring 11 villagers returned to their native place in Bagli. These 11 villagers were later taken to Saal Khedi village on promise of more money. From there they were taken to Manegaon where they were kept in captivity.
Labourers claimed that contractor used to pay them less money and asked them to work beyond time limit.
Meanwhile, joint rescue operation carried out by Dewas administration team and Solapur police team produced favourable result. All villagers were brought to their native place safely ending three months’ agony.
