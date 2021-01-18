Madhya Pradesh: Prompt action by Dewas administration helps to rescue 11 labourers from captivity in Solapur

BAGLI: Team of administration from Bagli village in Dewas district successfully rescued 11 bonded labourers from Solapur district of Maharashtra recently. Team brought them to Dhan Talab village under Bagli tehsil.

Bagli sub-divisional magistrate Arvind Dariya said that Bagli police in a joint operation with Solapur police of Maharashtra rescued 11 bonded labourers said recently many residents from Dhan Talab village had moved district collector Chandramauli Shukla during a weekly public grievance hearing at district headquarters.

Villagers in their complaint claimed that 11 villagers were being kept as bonded labourers by a contractor based in Manegaon village under Solapur district for the past three months. During initial inquiry, district administration found villagers’ claim correct.

After receiving the complaint, district administration swung into action and rushed a rescue team under SDM Arvind Chouhan to Sholapur.