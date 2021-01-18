Madhya Pradesh: Police, excise department seize liquor worth Rs 8.25 lakh from Neemuch, Alirajpur districts

Neemuch/ Alirajpur: Following the Morena Hooch tragedy that claimed 20 lives, the police and excise departments intensified drive against business establishments selling illicit liquor and peddlers in different districts.
Under the drive, Neemuch police seized more than 4,000 litres of crude liquor, lahan and other liquor making equipment worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Police also seized 130 litres of illicit liquor from different places and registered cases against 12 people.
In Alirajpur, excise department seized 63 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of worth Rs 3.75 lakh on Sunday. This followed directives issued by Alirajpur collector Surabhi Gupta to round up liquor peddlers.
In Neemuch, under Manasa sub-divisional headquarters, police team led by sub-divisional officer (police) Sanjeev Muley raided different Bachhada settlements situated at Hadi Pipliya, Pipliya Rundi, Bardiya, Lodkiya, Chaplana, Amliya and Chikli under Rampura police station limit, and seized more than 4,000 litres of crude liquor, lahan worth Rs 4 lakh. Police also recovered liquor making equipment worth Rs 50,000 from the sites, which were destroyed on the spot. Police raided other places as well and seized 130 litres of liquor worth Rs 15,000.
Similarly, in Alirajpur district, district excise officer Vinay Rangshahi and his team raided house cum shop of Vikram Singh Chouhan, a resident of Patel Faliya, near Kathiwada. During the search, police seized IMFL worth Rs 3,75,840 from his house. Case has been registered against Chouhan under Sections 34(1) and 34(2) of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act, 1915.