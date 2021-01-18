Madhya Pradesh: Police, excise department seize liquor worth Rs 8.25 lakh from Neemuch, Alirajpur districts

Neemuch/ Alirajpur: Following the Morena Hooch tragedy that claimed 20 lives, the police and excise departments intensified drive against business establishments selling illicit liquor and peddlers in different districts.

Under the drive, Neemuch police seized more than 4,000 litres of crude liquor, lahan and other liquor making equipment worth Rs 4.5 lakh. Police also seized 130 litres of illicit liquor from different places and registered cases against 12 people.

In Alirajpur, excise department seized 63 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of worth Rs 3.75 lakh on Sunday. This followed directives issued by Alirajpur collector Surabhi Gupta to round up liquor peddlers.