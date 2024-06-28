Madhya Pradesh: Probe Uncovers Irregularities In Khetia's Private School

School uniforms recovered from the school premises |

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): On the directives of Barwani district collector Rahul Fating, a development block-level team conducted inspections of private schools in Khetia, scrutinising tuition fees, textbooks, uniforms, and other arrangements. The team, led by block education officer (BEO) Arun Mishra, included BRC Jitendra Baviskar and principal Dwarika Arya.

The team inspected Vedanta Gurukul Vidyalaya, Sandipani Vidyalaya, and St Mary's School. During the inspection, several irregularities were discovered at St Mary's School, prompting a detailed report to be submitted to the collector and district education officer for further action.

BEO Arun Mishra reported that parents visiting St Mary's School to collect uniforms revealed that they had been called specifically for this purpose. This incident, along with other findings, has been documented in a report sent to the collector.

As the new academic session begins, private schools' fees, textbooks, and other materials are being rigorously inspected by designated teams to ensure compliance with government regulations.