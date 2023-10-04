Madhya Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi To Visit Sardarpur’s Mohankheda Today

FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Mohankheda in Sardarpur today. Her visit will be marked by a massive public gathering in Rajgarh, where political strategising is in full swing in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Congress leaders, including MLAs and prominent party members from Dhar, Jhabua, Barwani, Alirajpur and Khargone are expected to attend Priyanka's general meeting.

Dhar district has historically been a stronghold for the Congress party, securing five out of seven assembly seats in the 2018 elections. However, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections saw the Congress facing a resounding defeat. Priyanka's visit to Sardarpur in Dhar district is seen as an attempt to garner tribal votes for the 22 assembly seats in five tribal-dominated districts and strengthen party's position in the three Lok Sabha seats held by the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

The visit will begin with Priyanka arriving at Mohankheda Jain Tirth by helicopter to pay respects to Guru Rajendra Surishwar. Later, she will unveil a five-feet high statue of Tantya Mama Bhil and address a public meeting in the Marketing Society grounds, which can accommodate over 100,000 people.

Notably, party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh visited the site, inspecting preparations and providing instructions to ensure a massive turnout and a successful gathering of Congress supporters and workers.

