 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Minor Girls Drown While Fetching Water In Barwani
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Minor Girls Drown While Fetching Water In Barwani | representative Image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Two minor girls lost their lives while attempting to fetch water in Barwani on Wednesday. Sanjana, aged 10 and Preeti aged 8, were collecting water near the crusher plant of Undikhodri in Palsud area. The accident unfolded when both the girls slipped and drowned in the water source they were trying to access.

As soon as news of the incident reached local authorities, the police rushed to the scene to investigate. They retrieved the bodies of Sanjana and Preeti, which were subsequently sent to the Community Health Centre in Palsud for post-mortem.

The villagers are claiming that they had previously alerted the city council about water problem in their ward, but their concerns were ignored allegedly. This incident has raised questions about the responsiveness of local officials to the pressing needs of the community.

Currently, the police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident to determine the circumstances leading to the drowning of two young girls. The community mourns the loss of Sanjana and Preeti while emphasising the urgent need for improved water supply infrastructure and safety measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future.

