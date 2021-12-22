Madhya Pradesh: Private hospital's director, doctor booked for culpable homicide

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Neelganga police booked Deshmukh Hospital and Research Center director Sripad Deshmukh and Dr Suresh Sharma for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A man had registered a complaint accusing the duo of negligence during the treatment of his son.

Mahendra Jain, a lawyer and resident of Nazarali Marg had admitted his son Devendra Jain in the hospital on April 17, 2021. He was infected with Novel Coronavirus. Mahendra Jain alleged that Dr Sharma gave allopathic treatment to his son despite having a degree in homoeopathy. Devendra was diabetic and family had already informed the hospital management. Despite this, Sharma continued to give allopathic treatment. Devendra succumbed to the infection on April 21.

The CMHO panel found negligence on the part of the hospital management after the family lodged a complaint in the police station.

Deshmukh said that he was yet to know about the report. The patient was undergoing treatment under three expert allopathic doctors, including Dr Anil Badal, Dr Vishwajit Rathore and Dr Vikas Uthra, he added. He claimed to have prescriptions by the doctors in the records. Deshmukh said that he would seek opinion from legal advisor after receiving the report.

