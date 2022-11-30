Madhya Pradesh: Principal should work hard to improve exam results, says Supriya Bisen

Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A review meeting of all the principals of the district and principals of specialised institutions was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of assistant commissioner, tribal affairs department, Supriya Bisen. In the meeting, discussions on the quality of education and the results of board classes were held in which the principals were told to work hard to improve the results of board classes and be present in the school regularly. She also gave various tips to enhance the quality of education. She said that quality education can be given to the students by remedial teaching and everyone should make efforts to improve the exam results.

Bisen instructed to conduct remedial classes in those schools which have fared poorly. In the review meeting of education quality upgradation, assistant director education Anand Pathak also discussed various topics and told the principals how they can improve the quality of education. She also gave instructions to speed up various departmental schemes. Master trainers Ashish Baheti and Laxman Jadhav were also present in the meeting along with all the principals.