Madhya Pradesh: Prices of wheat continue to rise in Indore, steady in Jaipur

Prices of wheat continued to rise in Indore, while they were steady in Jaipur.

Prices of maize were steady in Davanagere today, but were lower in Nizamabad, traders said. Prices of mill-quality WHEAT were higher in Indore, Madhya Pradesh because retail demand from consumers is picking up, traders said. Also, an increase in export demand, amid fears of food shortage due to lockdowns in several countries, supported prices of the food grain.

Arrivals were pegged at 3,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg) as against 5,000 on Monday, which lifted prices.

Prices in Jaipur, Rajasthan were steady as a fall in supply was offset by lukewarm demand, traders said. Arrivals were pegged at 1,500 bags (1 bag = 100 kg), down from 2,000 bags the previous day.

MAIZE prices in Davanagere, Karnataka were unchanged as weak bulk demand offset the fall in arrivals, traders said. Arrivals halved to 3,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg) today.

In Nizamabad, Telangana, low demand from bulk buyers weighed down prices of the coarse grain, traders said. Arrivals were pegged steady at 7,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg).

BASMATI 1121 PADDY prices and BAJRA prices were largely unchanged, traders said.

Following are highlights of trading in grain markets today:

Commodity Market Price/100 kg

Change Wheat Indore 1,670-1,780 20-30

Wheat Jaipur 1,610-1,700

Maize Davanagere 1,300-1,350

Maize Nizamabad 1,370-1,400(-)10-20

Pusa 1121

Basmati paddy Amritsar 3,120-3,160

Bajra Jaipur 1,350-1,400