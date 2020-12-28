Madhya Pradesh: Presence of 15 feet long python creates panic in Karadiya village

On Sunday afternoon, two farmers Govind Dodiya and Samandar Singh Dodiya, who were heading towards their agriculture field on a motorcycle spotted the python. The duo claimed that it was more than 15-feet-long crawling in the middle of narrow lane leading to their field. The duo later fled from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind.

Villagers claimed that two more pythons were roaming in the area and were a cause of concern for farmers and their cattle nowadays.

Farmers claimed that fearing pythons, majority of farmers rush back to their homes before dark. They have changed their routine at a crucial time and are unable to water crops in night hours.

When contacted deputy ranger Rameshchandra Sharma said that he came to know about the presence of pythons near human habitation. “I’ve already informed seniors about the case and soon forest department team will take initiative in the matter,” he added.