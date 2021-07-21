Madhya Pradesh: Potholes claims lives of two within one hour in two separate accidents in Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar: Potholes on PHE-Jalud Fata proved to be fatal for two in Mnadleshwar, who lost their lives in seperate incidents on Barwah Road on Tuesday night

In the first incident, Rahul Patidar,30, who was going from Mandleshwar to Dhargaon, collided head on with a trawler parked roadside. Locals rushed him to the Government Hospital Mandleshwar from where he was referred to Khargone as his condition was critical. The family members decided to take him to Indore instead of Khargone. However, Rahul was declared dead on his way to Indore. Police have registered a case and confiscated the trawler.

The second accident happened near Chauhan Dhaba ahead of Chhoti Khargone in which an unknown person died due to collision with an unknown vehicle. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained till the filing of this report. Information is also being collected from the adjacent police station areas and a case has been registered.

About a month ago, Free Press had prominently published the news of potholes on PHE-Jalud Fata. Despite giving complete information about the potholes to MPRDC, no action was taken to repair the road. MPRDC's deputy manager Varsha Awasthi said during the discussion regarding the pits on the PHE-Jalud Fata after the accident that the potholes would be filled in the next two working days.