Madhya Pradesh: Poster war continues with ‘missing’ posters of MLA Rajvardhan Dattigaon in Badnawar

Badnawar

As by-polls are round the corner, poster war continued in Madhya Pradesh with ‘missing’ posters of rebel Congress MLA of Badnawar assembly constituency in Dhar district Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, popping up in several places in the village on Saturday.

Amid corona outbreak, this is the not the first time, when state is witnessing such poster war. A few days back, similar posters were spotted in Chhindwara claiming that former state chief minister and MLA Kamal Nath and his MP son Nakul Nath were missing. Days after posters alleging missing of Jyotiraditya Scindia had come up in Gwalior, two leaders also were arrested in this connection. Following this, missing poster of BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur was spotted in the state capital.

According to locals, some miscreants flashed posters in different localities containing MLA Dattigaon’s picture as well as an announcement of reward Rs 35 crore and felicitation procession for those who bring back him to Badnawar. Dattigaon was a Jyotiraditya Scindia supporter and one of the 22 rebel Congress MLA who joined BJP in March and leads to Kamal Nath’s government downfall in the state.

So far no one claims the responsibility of these posters. Meanwhile, in the poster, it was mentioned that Dattigaon went to Bhopal on March 3 and he is missing since then. Amid ongoing pandemic, villagers desperately need him.

Poster war among the political parties has now become the talk of town. In the past, someone pasted posters of former MP from Dhar parliamentary constituency Savitri Thakur.

Upset over entire incidence, scores of Dattigaon supporters accused opposition party workers of malign their leader’s image among voters. They demanded stern action against those who were involved in the act as well as asked police to reveal the identity of miscreants.

Meanwhile, when contacted MLA Dattigaon who claimed himself to be in Nagda said that he is in regular contact with hundred of his supporters and directing them to help people. He claimed that he distributed 80,000 masks and 35,000 sanitizers so far. Apart, he solved farmers’ problem pertaining to wheat procurement.

Dattigaon added that he doesn’t want to play politics during an ongoing pandemic, but is ready to answer openly on the issue.