Madhya Pradesh: Post lockdown sand mafia back to making hey

Mandleshwar: Post lockdown illegal sand mining is rampant near Behgaon and taking cognizance into the matter, administration and police team raided the spot and seized one dumper on Thursday.

Mandleshwar police station in charge Bharat Singh Rawat informed that police have arrested driver Anand Ram Bharund, 55, a resident of Dogaon, Kasrawad tehsil, Khargone district and booked him under relevant Sections of IPC.

Illegal excavation at the bed of River Narmada near Mandleshwar has seen drastic increase in the past few years.

The panchayat should receive royalty from the sand mafias for the excavation, but no such payment has been made.

This is resulting into big loss for the government it receives a royalty of over Rs 1,890 for every dumper of sand mined and transported. Nearly, 40 dumpers of sand are excavated every day, amounting to a loss of Rs 75,600. Also, according to the rules, the land excavated shouldn’t be within 500 meters of residential area, but this mine is barely 250 meters away from the village.

Violation of NGT orders

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed ban on sand excavation from June 15 till September 30. However, illegal sand mining on river bed is continuing as usual. According to the sources the major reason behind violation is contract system as contractors who get contract for sand excavation from the government thrive by violating norms.

Local admin, mining dept remain mute spectators

Local administration and mining department are being mute spectators in the matter even though the illegal mining is going on right under their nose. Villagers from Jalud village claimed that they have lodged a complaint with the administration about two-day back, administration and the mining department is yet to take the action in the matter.

Similarly, villagers from Jalkoti village which came into the news earlier for royalty theft and illegal sand mining claimed that they have lodged a complaint with district collector, to no avail. The mining department too hasn’t paid heed to the issues raised by them.