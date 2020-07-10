Watch: Madhya Pradesh BJP Minister calls Modi, Shivraj Chouhan and Adityanath a 'kalank' on the society

State Minister for Water Resource, Tulsi Silawat faced an oops moment while talking to the media on Saturday.

During an interview, Tulsi Silwawat was heard calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath as a disgrace to the country.

However, it is said that the minister's comment might have been a slip of tongue.

When asked as to what is his say on the encounter of the notorious goon Vikas Dubey, he said, "In context of what has happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are like a blot on the society."

"Pradhanmantri, pradesh ke mukhyamantri aur UP ke CM Yogi Adityanath, aise log samaj k lie kalank hain," the minister was heard saying.

The recent saffron turned minister said, "It is the responsibility of the government to decide the fate of such cases."