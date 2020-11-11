Madhya Pradesh: Poll-battered Congress blames it on EVMs, may seek legal route

Indore: Unable to digest defeat with the highest margin in the history of Sanwer, Congress alleged EVM tampering and biased government machinery as the reasons for the loss.

Congress candidate Premchand Guddu has also been seeking legal advice in the matter and also met Congress leader and lawyer Vivek Tankha on Wednesday to take guidance for knocking the court’s door.

Tankha also asked Guddu to collect the proof and prepare the supporting documents to challenge counting in the court. Meanwhile, former chief minister and state president Kamal Nath asked him to prepare a report on the reasons for the defeat and submit it in seven days.

“People’s sentiments were against the traitors who toppled the government and sell their votes. We do not accept the loss with such a margin and it is all due to the EVM tampering,” Guddu told the media.

He also added that they took objections over broken seals of EVM machines, unmatched tags and machine numbers, and various such anomalies but administrative officials rejected the objections and played as agents of the ruling BJP government.

“We will knock the court’s door in the matter and will submit all the proofs as well. We are also reviewing the reasons for the defeat and will submit the report to the state president,” Guddu said.

Other Congress leaders of Indore too reached Bhopal on Wednesday to attend the meeting called by Kamal Nath to review the defeat in bypolls.

Congress’ Premchand Guddu had lost by 53264 votes from BJP’s Tulsi Silawat in the bypolls. Silawat had taken the lead from the first round of counting and vanished hopes of congress with each round passing. Moreover, Silawat had won the elections by the highest number of votes in the history of Sanwer.

NOTA remained fourth, better than nine candidates

NOTA remained at fourth place in Sanwer bypolls as only three candidates BJP’s Tulsi Silawat, Congress’ Premchand Guddu, and BSP’s Vikram Singh Gehlot had got more votes than NOTA.

As many as 1984 votes were cast for NOTA while Gehlot had got 2135 votes. Santosh Ratnakar of SAPAKS got the lowest number of votes i.e. 136.