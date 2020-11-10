MP Bypoll Results: BJP celebrating from morning as Tulsi Silawat powered ahead

Indore: The local BJP workers were on cloud nine from the morning hours of Tuesday when it was announced after the second round of counting that BJP candidate Tulsi Silawat was leading by 5668 votes in the Sanwer Assembly by-election.

The celebratory mood was visible outside the Nehru Stadium (where counting was held). From a five-year-old who had came with his parents, to senior citizens, all were waving BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Tulsi Silawat. As the number of BJP party supporters started swelling, the police too increased their presence.

The BJP supporters had started gathering near the stadium since morning hours and remained there till evening. Some of them were from Sanwer and the excitement of the by-poll election results attracted them to the Stadium.

"The suspense and thrill developed in state politics was very interesting especially for those interested in politics. Since the fall of the government in March, this election has been the most hot and endless topic of everyone's conversation", said Balram, one of the supporters of BJP at the stadium.

Apart from celebration at Nehru Stadium, the BJP supporters danced on dhol beats, burst crackers outside the party office.

Mendola

In the enthusiasm of their impending victory, the BJP workers carried Ramesh Mendola on their shoulders, when he came outside the stadium.

Took out victory procession

The BJP supporters took out a victory procession in the office area in the afternoon itself as they were convinced that Silawat would be winning.