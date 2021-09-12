Madhya Pradesh: Police sub-inspector who attempted suicide dies during treatment

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Police sub-inspector Virendra Barde, posted in the Fingerprint Branch of Barwani-SP office, died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital early on Sunday.
Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Shukla said that on Saturday they received information that Virendra had locked himself in a room.
When the police broke opened the door with his family members, they found body of Virendra hanging on a noose.
They took him off the noose. After detecting his pulse, he was rushed to a private hospital, where he died on Sunday morning during treatment.
Shukla said the body has been handed over to the relatives of the deceased after the post-mortem. A probe is underway.
“The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained,” he added.
