Madhya Pradesh: Police Seize 8000 Litres Of Illicit Liquor From Concrete Mixer Truck In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police confiscated approximately 8,000 litres of illicit liquor worth nearly Rs 1.75 crore from a concrete mixer truck in Indore district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The operation was conducted on Friday, based on a tip-off received from a police informer under the jurisdiction of the Sanwer police station in the district.

"Sanwer police received information from an informer about a concrete mixer truck passing through the area that might be transporting liquor. Acting on the tip-off, the police stopped the truck and questioned the driver, who appeared evasive. Subsequently, the truck was searched, and a substantial quantity of liquor, totalling approximately 8,000 litres and valued at around Rs 1.75 crore, was discovered," said Hitika Vasal, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Indore.

During interrogation, the truck driver, Kamlesh Jaat, revealed that the vehicle was from Rajasthan, and he too was a resident of the state. He admitted to loading the liquor in Ambala and was en route to Maharashtra, the officer added.

The driver is being further interrogated to determine whether he has been involved in similar activities in the past. The police are also working to identify other individuals associated with the crime. Further investigations are underway, she said.